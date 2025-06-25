Already played in the Super League with YB: Anthony Racioppi Keystone

Anthony Racioppi is returning home. FC Sion have secured the services of the 26-year-old Swiss goalkeeper on a contract that runs until the summer of 2029.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Racioppi moved from Young Boys to Hull City in England a year ago, but was unable to establish himself in the second-tier Championship. During the winter break, the Geneva native was loaned out to 1. FC Köln, but did not make it beyond the role of substitute goalkeeper in the promotion to the 1st Bundesliga.

Racioppi still had a contract with Hull City for the next two years. The amount of the transfer fee that FC Sion will have to pay to England for the former Swiss junior international goalkeeper is not known.