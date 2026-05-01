Kimi Antonelli celebrates early success thanks to his carefree attitude Keystone

Kimi Antonelli, 19 years old, is the youngest Formula 1 world championship leader and is already being compared to the greats. But that annoys his boss.

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The youngest Formula 1 leader made the trip to Miami with his whole family: Mom, Dad and his sister came along. Photos taken together as if from a vacation plane included. "All together," wrote father Marco Antonelli, accompanied by three red hearts. That's how they are, the Antonellis, who are currently conquering Formula 1.

When mom Veronica saw her now world-famous son Kimi Antonelli crying on TV after his first Formula 1 race win, she too was in tears. Sister Maggie accompanies the Italian Mercedes driver, who raced to the sprint pole in Florida last year, in the paddock from time to time anyway.

The one who keeps Kimi Antonelli grounded

And father Marco, himself a former racing driver (touring car and GT) and racing team owner, is the most important confidant, the advisor par excellence and, as the youngster emphasizes with a grin: "Someone who keeps me grounded at every opportunity."

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, as his full name is, is somehow reminiscent of Sebastian Vettel. It's that carefree, rascally quality. Just like Vettel, when he took his first steps in Formula 1 in 2007, Antonelli sometimes still looks like a schoolboy who has won a day in Formula 1 in a competition.

But they also have this in common: behind the wheel they are both ice-cold, Antonelli is already pretty merciless for his young age and always pushing the limits. "I drive to win. I want to win races and championships. That's my goal," says Antonelli. As the youngest pole setter, the teenager from Bologna has already replaced the former series world champion from Germany.

No one was younger at the top of Formula 1

Before racing resumed after the weeks-long forced break due to the Iran war and the cancellation of the Grand Prix in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, Antonelli was leading the world championship standings. At the age of 19. No one has ever been younger in over 75 years of Formula 1.

No wonder Italy is already raving and dreaming. "Kimi Antonelli and the club of eight legends: from Senna to Schumacher - the precocious talent of the chosen ones", was the recent headline in the Corriere della Sera: "Ascari, Vettel, Verstappen and many more: Kimi seems to be cut from exactly the same cloth - that of the top drivers."

Before Antonelli, Formula 1 had seen two consecutive victories for an Italian driver by Alberto Ascari. A long time ago: it was 1953, when Ascari was on his way to his second world championship title.

The comparison with the Sennas and Schumachers

With his latest victory in Japan, Antonelli took the lead from his British Mercedes team-mate George Russell. Until then, Lewis Hamilton, whose cockpit Antonelli had taken over from the Silver Arrows, had been the youngest world championship leader. In 2007, the now 41-year-old Ferrari driver set the record at the age of 22 years and 126 days.

Antonelli is already being compared with big names. His biggest supporter doesn't really like that. "Of course, everyone in Italy wants to talk about the world championships, and comparisons with Senna come up, which I don't like to read," emphasizes Toto Wolff.

The 54-year-old Mercedes team boss put his trust in Antonelli at the time and gave him Hamilton's cockpit. A burden that weighed heavily enough on its own. But the fact that Antonelli also carries with him longings from his home country does not make it any easier for him. "I don't want to put too much emphasis on expectations and pressure," he says: "To be honest, I feel the same pressure as I did at the start of the season." That's how veterans talk.

He also learned early on how to deal with it all. Antonelli went through the Silver Arrows squad. It started in 2018, when he was just 12 years old. The training includes an all-round package, including nutrition, physical and mental training. All in consultation with his parents.

The school of Formula 1 stars

"When we sign a young driver, we take responsibility for his life and career. There is more pressure on us than on him," Gwen Lagrue, head of the Mercedes junior program, once said.

And then came the video call in 2024: It was the boss, Antonelli was with his family. "It's about you, Kimi," said Wolff: "You're a Mercedes Formula 1 driver next year. You're racing against the best drivers in the world." If that's not pressure.

However, Wolff is the one who knows exactly how to deal with the young Italian. When Antonelli caused a heavy crash at the season opener in Melbourne, the Austrian gave him an almost fatherly hug. Almost on the verge of tears, Antonelli searched for explanations with Wolff and said: "I was so confident." And what did Wolff say in reply? "Keep that confidence."