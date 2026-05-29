The fans can look forward to Lionel Messi Keystone

As expected, Lionel Messi, who is currently suffering from a slight injury, will lead the defending champions Argentina as captain at the World Cup in North America.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The soon-to-be 39-year-old had left his sixth World Cup participation open for a long time. A few days after being substituted due to injury in Inter Miami's last game before the World Cup, national team coach Lionel Scaloni has now announced Argentina's squad - with Messi.

In addition to Messi, the 2022 world champion team includes goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who broke a finger in the warm-up for Aston Villa's Europa League final against SC Freiburg. The media in Argentina assume that he will not play in the test matches against Honduras and Iceland. Messi is expected to be out for around ten days due to a strain. His left thigh had been causing slight problems.