Serbia Arnautovic signs multi-million contract with Red Star

21.7.2025 - 17:35

Austria's record-breaking international player, now in Belgrade: Marko Arnautovic
Austria's record international Marko Arnautovic has joined Red Star Belgrade from Inter Milan on a two-year contract.

The Serbian champions from Belgrade confirmed the signing on their social media channels with a photo showing the 36-year-old Arnautovic in a Red Star fan shirt with his thumbs up. The Vienna-born son of an Austrian father and a Serbian mother had been without a club since his contract with Inter Milan ended last season.

According to media reports, Arnautovic will receive an annual salary of 2.5 million euros net - making the 125-time international (41 goals) the most expensive player in Red Star's club history. According to general director Zvezdan Terzic, it was also agreed as part of the deal that Arnautovic would work for Red Star after the end of his active career.

