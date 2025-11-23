  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

England Arsenal extend their lead in the table with derby win

SDA

23.11.2025 - 19:34

Eberechi Eze (center) is the celebrated man in Arsenal's derby win
Eberechi Eze (center) is the celebrated man in Arsenal's derby win
Keystone

Arsenal win the North London derby against Tottenham 4-1 in the 12th round of the Premier League, extending the Gunners' lead at the top of the table.

Keystone-SDA

23.11.2025, 19:34

23.11.2025, 19:40

Eberechi Eze was the celebrated man in the home game against rivals Tottenham. The 27-year-old scored three times between the 41st and 76th minute and almost single-handedly ensured that Arsenal remain on course for their 14th league title, their first in 22 years.

As Manchester City stumbled at Newcastle United on Saturday (1-2), Chelsea are now six points behind the leaders. The crucial top-of-the-table clash between the leaders and the runners-up follows in a week's time.

More from the department

Grasshoppers - Basel 1:1. Three dismissals, but no winner at the Letzigrund

Grasshoppers - Basel 1:1Three dismissals, but no winner at the Letzigrund

St. Gallen - Lausanne 1:0. St. Gallen outplay Lausanne despite being short-handed for a long time

St. Gallen - Lausanne 1:0St. Gallen outplay Lausanne despite being short-handed for a long time

Super League. St. Gallen wins, no winners in Sion and Zurich

Super LeagueSt. Gallen wins, no winners in Sion and Zurich