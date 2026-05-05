Bukayo Saka leads Arsenal into the Champions League final with his goal Keystone

Arsenal are the first Champions League finalists. The Londoners beat Atlético Madrid 1-0 in the second leg to reach the final of the Champions League for the second time since 2006.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Last year, Arsenal fell short in the semi-finals to eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain. Now the Gunners are still one step away from the big time, which they missed out on 20 years ago in the Stade de France against FC Barcelona (1:2).

Like the 1-1 draw in Madrid the previous week, the crowd in London were treated to an intense but often unspectacular game with few goalmouth scrambles. Bukayo Saka put the Gunners ahead with his second shot on goal shortly before the break. After a rebound from goalkeeper Jan Oblak, the England international was quicker than the Atlético defenders and pushed the ball over the line.

With their backs to the wall, the visitors turned up the heat in the second half. However, the Colchoneros, who were aiming to reach their third final after 2014 and 2016, were unable to score. Giuliano Simeone had the best chance. The son of coach Diego Simeone had already rounded Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya in the 51st minute of the match, but was decisively thwarted by Gabriel as he finished.

Arsenal, on the other hand, missed out on securing victory 25 minutes before the end through Viktor Gyökeres. The Swedish striker failed to deal with a perfect cross from Piero Hincapié and fired the ball over the goal from eleven meters. The 27-year-old's miss had no consequences for Mikel Arteta's team.

On May 30 in Budapest, the opponents will be Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain, with the defending champions from the French capital traveling to Munich with a small cushion after their 5:4 victory in the first leg.

Arsenal's bid to win their first title in the top flight will be a difficult one anyway: as mentioned at the outset, the Gunners were defeated by PSG last year. The English side lost all five knockout round duels against Bayern in the Champions League.

Telegram:

Arsenal - Atlético Madrid 1:0 (1:0)

SR Siebert. - Goal: 44. Saka 1:0.

Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães, Calafiori (58. Hincapié); Rice, Lewis-Skelly (74. Zubimendi); Saka (58. Madueke), Eze (59. Ödegaard), Trossard (83. Gabriel Martinelli); Gyökeres.

Atlético Madrid: Oblak; Pubill, Le Normand (57. Molina), Hancko, Ruggeri; Simeone (57. Sörloth), Llorente, Koke, Lookman (57. Cardoso); Griezmann (66. Baena), Alvarez (66. Almada).

Comments: Cautions: 81st Pubill, 95th Arrizabalaga, 95th Koke.