Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta (in black) and his players celebrate the 3-1 away win at Brentford - even without Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka Keystone

Arsenal win 3-1 against Brentford in the only Premier League game on New Year's Day. Arsenal regain second place with the away win.

Things didn't look good for Arsenal for half an hour. They were on the brink of their first defeat in a London derby since New Year's Day 2023 (when they lost 2-1 to Fulham). Brentford were leading 1-0 at the time and Arsenal's Spanish goalkeeper David Raya, who was under contract at Brentford from 2019 to 2024, conceded a goal that could have been saved and let a ball slip through his gloves in the 28th minute before he was able to handle it on the line.

However, Arsenal equalized with their next attack through Gabriel Jesus. And after the break, Mikel Merino and Martinelli made it 3:1 for the visitors within three minutes.

The two Brazilians in particular are in a scoring mood: Gabriel Jesus has scored six goals in the last four games. Before that, he had also scored six in his first 48 games for Arsenal. And Martinelli has scored four goals in the last three away games.

Arsenal are six points behind Liverpool, although Liverpool have played one game less.