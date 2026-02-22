  1. Residential Customers
England Arsenal stay five points ahead, Xhaka is back

SDA

22.2.2026 - 19:48

Viktor Gyökeres (center) celebrates with Martin Ödegaard (right) and Cristhian Mosquera
Viktor Gyökeres (center) celebrates with Martin Ödegaard (right) and Cristhian Mosquera
Keystone

After two draws in a row, leaders Arsenal are back to winning ways in the 28th Premier League round. The Gunners won the north London derby against Tottenham 4:1.

Keystone-SDA

22.02.2026, 19:48

22.02.2026, 20:01

Double goals from Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyökeres gave Arsenal victory and ensured that Mikel Arteta's team moved five points clear of their closest rivals Manchester City. However, the latter have played one game less.

Tottenham's situation remains explosive, as they lost for the third time in a row in their first game since the dismissal of manager Thomas Frank. The team, newly coached by Croatian Igor Tudor, whose market value is estimated at over 800 million Swiss francs, is only four points clear of the relegation places.

Sunderland were able to count on Granit Xhaka for the first time in a month in their 3-1 defeat at home to Fulham on Sunday. The Swiss national team captain, who had been injured for several weeks with a hamstring problem, came on as a substitute midway through the second half but was unable to prevent a third successive defeat. Mexican Raul Jimenez gave the Londoners the decisive advantage with two goals in the opening quarter of an hour of the second half.

