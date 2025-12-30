Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus celebrates his 3:0 with his first touch of the ball after coming on as a substitute Keystone

FC Arsenal London start the new year as leaders in the English Premier League. Arsenal outclassed runners-up Aston Villa 4:1 in the second half.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After a goalless and disappointing first half, Arsenal turned up the heat after the break: Gabriel and Zubimendi put the home team ahead within four minutes. Trossard and Gabriel Jesus then increased the lead to 4:0.

The streak continued, but one was broken: If Arsenal can line up with Gabriel and Saliba in central defense, Arsenal will win. The two played together in the center of defense for the first time since November 8. In six games with Gabriel and Saliba, Arsenal celebrated six wins and only conceded the first goal in those six games late in stoppage time to make it 4-1.

Aston Villa coach Unai Emery, on the other hand, lost an away game at Arsenal's stadium for the first time.

Also noteworthy: Gabriel Jesus came on as a second-half substitute for the first time since November and scored with his first touch of the ball to make it 3-0. Gabriel Jesus had last scored on January 1, 2025.

Arsenal remain leaders in the Premier League over New Year's Eve with their clear victory over their second-placed rivals. Manchester City can close the gap by three points to two on Thursday. City host Granit Xhaka's Sunderland.