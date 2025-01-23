Aryna Sabalenka will play for the title again on Saturday at the Asutralian Open Keystone

Aryna Sabalenka will be going for her third Australian Open title in a row on Saturday. The world number one beat Spain's Paula Badosa 6:4, 6:2 in the first semi-final.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Sabalenka has been in a class of her own in Australia since the start of 2023. The 26-year-old Belarusian has conceded just one defeat Down Under in the last six tournaments. At the Australian Open on Thursday, she recorded her 20th success in a row against her good friend Badosa, the world number 12. On Saturday, she will play either the Polish WTA runner-up Iga Swiatek or the American Madison Keys for her fourth major title.

Sabalenka never came under any dangerous pressure in the semi-final. She had to survive the trickiest moment in the starting phase, when Badosa opened up the intense rallies. The Spaniard had three opportunities in a row to go 3-0 up on her own service, but had to let her opponent close the gap again. After that, she was powerless, especially when Sabalenka served. After a promising start, she only managed ten points as a return player.

Despite the defeat, Badosa can be satisfied with the tournament in Melbourne. The New York-born 27-year-old had to fear for the continuation of her career a year ago due to back problems. Since the middle of last season, things have been looking up again for the former No. 2 in the WTA rankings. In Australia, she reached a major semi-final for the first time ever.