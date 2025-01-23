  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Australian Open Aryna Sabalenka is the first finalist

SDA

23.1.2025 - 11:19

Aryna Sabalenka will play for the title again on Saturday at the Asutralian Open
Aryna Sabalenka will play for the title again on Saturday at the Asutralian Open
Keystone

Aryna Sabalenka will be going for her third Australian Open title in a row on Saturday. The world number one beat Spain's Paula Badosa 6:4, 6:2 in the first semi-final.

Keystone-SDA

23.01.2025, 11:19

23.01.2025, 11:28

Sabalenka has been in a class of her own in Australia since the start of 2023. The 26-year-old Belarusian has conceded just one defeat Down Under in the last six tournaments. At the Australian Open on Thursday, she recorded her 20th success in a row against her good friend Badosa, the world number 12. On Saturday, she will play either the Polish WTA runner-up Iga Swiatek or the American Madison Keys for her fourth major title.

Sabalenka never came under any dangerous pressure in the semi-final. She had to survive the trickiest moment in the starting phase, when Badosa opened up the intense rallies. The Spaniard had three opportunities in a row to go 3-0 up on her own service, but had to let her opponent close the gap again. After that, she was powerless, especially when Sabalenka served. After a promising start, she only managed ten points as a return player.

Despite the defeat, Badosa can be satisfied with the tournament in Melbourne. The New York-born 27-year-old had to fear for the continuation of her career a year ago due to back problems. Since the middle of last season, things have been looking up again for the former No. 2 in the WTA rankings. In Australia, she reached a major semi-final for the first time ever.

More from the department

Handball.

Handball"I'm looking forward to seeing what Andy comes up with"

Handball. Manuel Liniger's expertise helps the Swiss association

HandballManuel Liniger's expertise helps the Swiss association

Celtic Glasgow - YB 1:0. Young Boys also lose at Celtic after Benito's own goal

Celtic Glasgow - YB 1:0Young Boys also lose at Celtic after Benito's own goal