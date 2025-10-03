AS Roma experienced an evening to forget in the Europa League on Thursday. The Italians failed three times from the penalty spot in their 1-0 defeat to Lille.

A handball by Aissa Mandi gave the home team the chance to equalize in the 83rd minute. The Romans were then able to score three times, but the score remained 0:1.

First, striker Artem Dowbyk failed to beat goalkeeper Berke Özer. But because Lille players had entered the penalty area too early, the penalty was retaken. Dowbyk tried again - and also missed the second attempt. This time, however, Özer had left his goal line too early. Instead of Dowbyk, Matias Soulé was given the chance. Özer was on hand again - and this time everything was in accordance with the rules.

It wasn't just the players who were stunned. The Italian newspaper "La Gazzetta dello Sport" simply ran the headline: "What are you doing?" And so it remained 1:0 for Lille. Hakon Arnar Haraldsson had already scored the winner for the visitors in the 6th minute.

VfB Stuttgart have also had serious problems from the penalty spot for some time. Ermedin Demirovic's attempt in the 2-0 defeat in Basel, which was saved by Marwin Hitz, was Stuttgart's seventh miss in the last eleven attempts.