Aston Villa prevent Freiburg's coronation - Gallery Aston Villa celebrate their second European Cup success in the club's history Image: Keystone Unai Emery cemented his reputation as the king of the Europa League Image: Keystone Johan Manzambi's first European Cup final ended in disappointment Image: Keystone Instead of the Champions League, Julian Schuster's Freiburg will only play in the Conference League next season Image: Keystone Aston Villa prevent Freiburg's coronation - Gallery Aston Villa celebrate their second European Cup success in the club's history Image: Keystone Unai Emery cemented his reputation as the king of the Europa League Image: Keystone Johan Manzambi's first European Cup final ended in disappointment Image: Keystone Instead of the Champions League, Julian Schuster's Freiburg will only play in the Conference League next season Image: Keystone

Freiburg, with Swiss international Johan Manzambi, miss out on the crowning glory of their exceptional Europa League season. The Germans lose the final in Istanbul against Aston Villa 0:3.

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SC Freiburg still have to wait for their first major title in the club's history. At the Besiktas Stadium, the final phase of the first half proved to be the Germans' undoing in their first European Cup final. The favored Aston Villa, supported on site by, among others, the noble fan Prince William, managed to decisively increase the tempo after a leisurely first 40 minutes. A volley from Youri Tielemans and a flick from Emiliano Buendia gave them a 2-0 lead at the break.

The two goals were worth seeing, but annoying for Freiburg. At the worst possible moment, the Bundesliga seventh-placed team's defense lost control for several minutes. From a corner kick in the 41st minute, Belgium's Tielemans was unchallenged and took advantage of the English side's first good chance. Seven minutes later, it was Argentina's Buendia who was given too much freedom on the edge of the penalty area. What he made of it was brilliant. His shot flew superbly into the far, high corner of the goal.

Freiburg, who had their sights set on only the second German Europa League win of the century, were unable to respond to the English double strike. Freiburg's best chance to score came early in the game when 36-year-old Nicolas Höfler, who retired after this match, shot just wide of the target. After that, playmaker Johan Manzambi did his best to surprise the visitors with acceleration, passes and long throw-ins. But Aston Villa's impressive defensive structure did not falter. After Morgan Rogers made it 3-0 after just under an hour, the Birmingham club's second European Cup title after the 1982 Champions Cup was as good as secured.

It is the fifth Europa League trophy for Aston Villa coach Unai Emery. The 54-year-old Basque had already won the European Cup at the second-highest level with Sevilla FC (2014 to 2016) and Villarreal (2021). Next season, Emery will play in the Champions League with Aston Villa. The club has already reached this stage via the championship and therefore does not have to claim its place as Europa League title holder. This has a nice little effect for Switzerland: the cup winners - Stade Lausanne-Ouchy or St. Gallen - will have to play one less qualifying round in the next Europa League on their way to the league phase.

In addition to the title, Freiburg could have secured their first Champions League participation in front of over ten thousand fans in Istanbul. Coach Julian Schuster's team will now have to settle for the third-tier Conference League next season.

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Freiburg - Aston Villa 0:3 (0:2)

Istanbul - SR Letexier (FRA). - Goals: 41st Tielemans 0:1. 45th Buendia 0:2. 58th Rogers 0:3.

Freiburg: Atubolu; Kübler (73. Makengo), Ginter, Lienhart (61. Rosenfelder), Treu; Eggestein, Höfler (61. Höler); Grifo (73. Scherhant), Manzambi, Beste (86. Günter); Matanovic.

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres (88. Mings), Digne (81. Maatsen); Lindelöf (66. Onana), Tielemans (88. Douglas Luiz); McGinn, Rogers, Buendia (81. Sancho); Watkins.

Comments: Freiburg without Ogbus (substitute). Cautions: 5. Treu. 15th Buendia. 21. Cash. 84. McGinn.