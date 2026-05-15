Coach Unai Emery leads Aston Villa into the Champions League Keystone

Aston Villa beat Liverpool 4-2 to secure their place in the Champions League.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Thanks in part to a brace from Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa moved up to fourth place in the table in the second-last round of the Championship. As a result, coach Unai Emery's team are now in with a chance of qualifying for the Champions League just five days before the Europa League final. Aston Villa, who beat Basel and YB 2:1 in the league phase of Europe's second-highest competition, will face Freiburg in the final in Istanbul on Wednesday.

Liverpool, who have picked up just one point from the last three rounds, also have a good chance of qualifying for the Champions League. Chasers Bournemouth are four points behind fifth-placed Liverpool and face title contenders Manchester City on Tuesday.