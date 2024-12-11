  1. Residential Customers
Champions League Atlético and Lille with fourth win

SDA

11.12.2024 - 20:46

Scored the Madrid goals: Antoine Griezmann (left) and Julian Alvarez
Keystone

Atlético Madrid celebrated their fourth win in the 6th round of the Champions League, as did Lille. Both teams are on course for the knockout rounds.

11.12.2024, 20:46

11.12.2024, 20:54

As expected, Atlético had no trouble against Slovakian champions Slovan Bratislava, who are still without points. Argentinian Julian Alvarez and Frenchman Antoine Griezmann scored twice to secure a 3:1 victory that never looked in danger. It was the tenth win in a row for Diego Simeone's team in all competitions.

Lille, who surprisingly defeated both Madrid clubs Atlético and Real this campaign, came away with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Sturm Graz in front of their home crowd. Icelandic joker Hakon Arnar Haraldsson made the difference a minute after coming on as a substitute after the Austrian double winners had come from 2-0 down through Gregory Wüthrich.

