Spain Atlético inflict heavy derby defeat on Real

SDA

27.9.2025 - 18:28

Julian Alvarez (right) is the match-winner for Atlético Madrid with two goals in the 5-2 win over Real
Julian Alvarez (right) is the match-winner for Atlético Madrid with two goals in the 5-2 win over Real
Keystone

Atlético Madrid win the city derby in the 7th La Liga round 5-2 against Real Madrid, who concede points for the first time in the current championship after six wins.

Keystone-SDA

27.09.2025, 18:28

27.09.2025, 18:30

Real Madrid, who had previously been unblemished, were dismantled by their city rivals in the second half. Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann twice made the difference after Real had managed to counter an early deficit through Kylian Mbappé and Arda Güler in the first half. Alexander Sörloth equalized shortly before the break.

It was an extremely important win for Atlético and their coach Diego Simeone. If they had lost, the Colchoneros would have been a long way off the top. Real, for their part, must tremble for the lead in the table. Arch-rivals FC Barcelona can overtake the Madrilenians with a win against Real Sociedad on Sunday.

