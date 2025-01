Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez celebrates after the 1-0 win Keystone

Atletico Madrid celebrate their 14th consecutive win in a competitive match. The team of coach Diego Simeone, who has been in charge since the end of December 2011, won their home game against Osasuna 1-0 in LaLiga.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The only goal of the game was scored by striker Julian Alvarez in the 55th minute. Thanks to the win, Atletico took the lead in the table. It is one point ahead of city rivals Real and six ahead of FC Barcelona.