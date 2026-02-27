FC Augsburg is on a high Keystone

Augsburg celebrates its 150th win in its 500th Bundesliga match. The team from Bavaria wins 2:0 against 1. FC Köln.

Rodrigo Ribeiro and Alexis Claude-Maurice scored the goals for FCA, who are now unbeaten in eight home games, equaling the club record from the 2011/12 season.

Swiss players Cédric Zesiger and Fabian Rieder played through for the home team. Zesiger picked up his fifth yellow card and will miss the next game, away against RB Leipzig.

Augsburg - 1. FC Köln 2:0 (0:0). - Goals: 55 Rodrigo Ribeiro 1:0. 95 Claude-Maurice 2:0. - Comments: Augsburg with Zesiger and Rieder. Cologne without Schmied (not in the squad).