Super League Austrian Scheiblehner becomes new GC coach

24.6.2025 - 18:27

The new coach at Grasshopper Club Zürich is called Gerald Scheiblehner and is an Austrian
The new coach at Grasshopper Club Zürich is called Gerald Scheiblehner and is an Austrian
The Grasshoppers are starting the new season with the Austrian Gerald Scheiblehner as coach. The 48-year-old, who comes from Blau-Weiss Linz, has signed for two seasons.

After Tomas Oral's departure at the weekend, the GC management team led by sporting director Alain Sutter quickly found a successor. Scheiblehner was allowed to leave Blau-Weiss Linz for a foreign country thanks to a contractually agreed transfer fee. He exercised this option on Sunday evening.

"We experienced unforgettable moments together. We very much regret his departure, although we naturally understand his big dream of working abroad as a head coach," said Linz CEO Christoph Peschek, expressing his appreciation for Scheiblehner. In the last four years, Scheiblehner had managed to get the team promoted to the top league and last season he made it into the Championship Group of the top six teams.

In Zurich, Scheiblehner is to implement the "new sporting direction" announced by Sutter at the barrage participant of the last two seasons. GC will start training for the new football year on Thursday.

