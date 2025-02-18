The first knockout round of the Champions League is a sobering experience in Italy. Atalanta and Milan were unable to make up for the handicaps from the first legs in home games against Bruges and Feyenoord Rotterdam.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Atalanta missed out on direct qualification for the round of 16 in the league phase by just one point - despite winning only one of four home games (5:0 against Sturm Graz). Bergamo's weakness at home also cost them dearly against Brugge. At the break, Atalanta were already 3-0 down (and 5-1 down overall).

Strong Jashari

Ardon Jashari, the 22-year-old Swiss playmaker for the Belgians, played a key role in Brugge's surprising coup. Before scoring the first goal after just three minutes, Jashari won the ball in midfield. And he set up the 2:0 with a storming run into the penalty area and the second-last pass. The 19-year-old teenager Chemsdine Talbi scored both goals. Talbi is now the youngest Belgian goalscorer in the knockout phase of the Champions League. Bruges will face Lille or Aston Villa in the round of 16.

AC Milan had already bowed out before Atalanta's false start. Milan were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Feyenoord Rotterdam after losing the first leg 1-0. The Dutch side reached the last 16 of the Champions League (formerly the Champions Cup) for the first time in 50 years.

An ill-timed penalty led to the elimination of AC Milan, who had already made up for the 0:1 from the first leg in the first minute with a headed goal from Santiago Gimenez and clearly dominated the game thereafter. In the 51st minute, however, French defender Theo Hernandez was shown a yellow card for a foul. Outnumbered, the Dutch looked to attack from then on. Argentinian Julian Carranza, who had only come on as a substitute nine minutes earlier, scored the headed goal in the 73rd minute to book their place in the last 16.

Italy worried

One thing is clear: since Inter and Milan both reached the semi-finals two years ago and Inter only lost the final against Manchester City, the Italian clubs have been struggling in the top flight. Last season, the last three clubs all failed in the first play-off round. AC Milan have only qualified for the round of 16 in 2023 in the last decade. And Atalanta have never turned around a knockout round after losing the first leg since 1988, when they reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Cup (losing to Mechelen).

Juventus will try to reach the round of 16 in Eindhoven on Wednesday. Inter Milan with Yann Sommer have already qualified.

Six goals in Lisbon

The duel between Benfica and Monaco in Lisbon was thrilling. Monaco led 2:1 until the 76th minute and 3:2 until the 84th minute, but Benfica equalized twice through Vangelis Pavlidis and Orkun Kokcu. Pavlidis, who scored a penalty, has scored once in all three Champions League duels between Benfica and Monaco this season (3:2, 1:0 and 3:3).

The proclaimed "Swiss duel" did not take place in Tuesday's second leg. When Zeki Amdouni was substituted for Benfica, the strong Breel Embolo (assist for the 1:1) had to leave the pitch shortly afterwards. Denis Zakaria was missing for Monaco due to a yellow card suspension. Benfica Lisbon will now face either Barcelona or Liverpool in the round of 16.

Bayern in luck

The heavy favorites Bayern Munich advanced in dramatic fashion against Celtic Glasgow. Celtic put in a magnificent performance and should have led by two goals after 25 minutes, but only took the lead after 63 minutes through German Nicolas-Gerrit Kühn. It was only in the final stages that Bayern also created some great chances. But it was only in the 4th minute of stoppage time that Alphonso Davies was able to beat the outstanding goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and avert extra time.