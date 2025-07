Labinot Bajrami leaves Switzerland Keystone

FC Zurich have announced the definitive departure of Labinot Bajrami.

The 20-year-old striker was loaned out to Winterthur last September after his father threw an umbrella in the direction of then FCZ coach Ricardo Moniz during a cup match in Zug. He had substituted Bajrami in and out. He has now moved to Helmond Sport in the Dutch second division on a three-year contract.