Emotional winner: Ousmane Dembélé Keystone

Ousmane Dembélé ascends to the football Olympus. He includes many in his emotional thanks after winning the Ballon d'Or - including his former club Dortmund.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Ousmane Dembélé first wiped the sweat from his brow and then repeatedly wiped tears from his eyes. The Frenchman showed great emotion after winning the prestigious Ballon d'Or. The award for the attacking player from Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain was an emotional highlight at the prestigious Théâtre du Châtelet.

It was "unbelievable" for him, said Dembélé, who was celebrated frenetically in the chic hall in Paris. The 28-year-old was at a loss for words. He was "a bit excited". The fact that he was able to receive the Golden Ball from the Brazilian former world footballer Ronaldinho was something very special.

Dembélé included many people in his thanks: his former clubs Stade Rennes, Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona; his club coach Luis Enrique and national team coach Didier Deschamps - and of course his family. When he thanked his mother, the 2018 world champion could no longer hold back the tears.

Champions League, championship, national cup, Super Cup - apart from the Club World Cup, Dembélé won everything with PSG last season. His great footballing potential was already undisputed at Dortmund, where he played in 2016/2017. In the meantime, however, the high-class technician has also matured personally. Winning the Ballon d'Or was no great surprise.

As expected by many experts, Dembélé had won the race against Lamine Yamal in the journalists' poll organized by the magazine "France Football" and UEFA - and ultimately prevailed over the Spanish youngster from Barcelona.