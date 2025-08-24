Thanks to a late own goal, Lamine Yamal and his FC Barcelona team-mates can still celebrate their second win of the season Keystone

FC Barcelona only managed a second win in the 2nd round of LaLiga with great difficulty. After trailing 2-0 at the break, the Catalans won 3-2 at newly promoted Levante.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Pedri (49') and Torres (52') quickly equalized with their goals shortly after the break. Coach Hansi Flick's team then dominated proceedings, but struggled to score the winner for a long time. The decision was only made in stoppage time. After a cross from the tireless Lamine Yamal, a Levante defender deflected the ball into his own goal.