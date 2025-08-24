FC Barcelona only managed a second win in the 2nd round of LaLiga with great difficulty. After trailing 2-0 at the break, the Catalans won 3-2 at newly promoted Levante.
Pedri (49') and Torres (52') quickly equalized with their goals shortly after the break. Coach Hansi Flick's team then dominated proceedings, but struggled to score the winner for a long time. The decision was only made in stoppage time. After a cross from the tireless Lamine Yamal, a Levante defender deflected the ball into his own goal.