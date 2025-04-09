Once again celebrating against his former club: Robert Lewandowski scores twice for FC Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Dortmund Keystone

FC Barcelona have more than one foot in the semi-finals after beating Dortmund 4-0 in the Champions League quarter-final first leg. Paris Saint-Germain defeated Aston Villa 3:1.

Keystone-SDA SDA

FC Barcelona set off a real firework display at their home Olympic Stadium and could well have won by an even greater margin. The Catalans' attacking trident was responsible for all the goals.

After 25 minutes, it was top scorer Raphinha who gave them the overdue lead, with the Brazilian "scoring" his twelfth Champions League goal of the season - 18-year-old Pau Cubarsi's finish would have rolled into the net.

Dortmund terror Lewandowski strikes again

Of course, Robert Lewandowski also scored in the second half. In his 28th game against his former club, he scored goals number 28 and 29 (!). The Pole, who played for Bayern for many years, has not scored more often against any other club.

The final goal was scored by 17-year-old Lamine Yamal in the 77th minute. The Spanish European champion left Gregor Kobel no chance of defending after a counter-attack.

The visitors from the Ruhr region had no chance for long stretches of the game and were only concerned with defensive work. Last year's finalists had their best spell shortly before half-time, when top scorer Serhou Guirassy missed three times from the best of positions.

PSG turn the game around

Paris Saint-Germain lived up to their role as favourites in their home game against Aston Villa and travel to Birmingham on Tuesday with a two-goal cushion. However, the newly crowned French champions experienced déjà vu in the first half. As in the first leg of the round of 16 tie against Liverpool, the hosts fell behind despite having the upper hand. The visitors celebrated after a counter-attack, which Morgan Rogers finished off successfully.

Unlike against the English league leaders, however, Luis Enrique's team turned the game around with wonderful goals from shooting star Désiré Doué (39') and Georgian Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (49'). Nuno Mendes ensured in stoppage time that the Parisians are well on their way to qualifying for the semi-finals of the premier class for the second time in a row.

FC Barcelona - Borussia Dortmund 4:0 (1:0)

49'760 spectators. - SR Eskas. - Goals: 25 Raphinha 1:0. 48 Lewandowski 2:0. 66 Lewandowski 3:0. 77 Lamine Yamal 4:0.

FC Barcelona: Szczesny; Koundé, Cubarsi, Martinez (81. Araujo), Balde; de Jong, Pedri (81. Garcia); Lamine Yamal (86. Fati), Lopez (74. Gavi), Raphinha; Lewandowski (81. Torres).

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel; Ryerson (79. Süle), Can, Anton, Bensebaini; Gittens (79. Duranville), Brandt, Nmecha (68. Özcan), Chukwuemeka (68. Reyna), Adeyemi (46. Beier); Guirassy.

Comments: Borussia Dortmund with Kobel. Cautions: 24 Adeyemi, 74 Guirassy.

Paris Saint-Germain - Aston Villa 3:1 (1:1)

SR Mariani. - Goals: 35 Rogers 0:1. 39 Doué 1:1. 49 Kwarazchelia 2:1. 92 Nuno Mendes 3:1.

Paris Saint-Germain: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Beraldo, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; João Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz (72. Zaïre-Emery); Doué (72. Barcola), Dembélé, Kwarazchelia (93. Gonçalo Ramos).

Aston Villa: Martínez; Cash (46. Disasi), Konsa, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Tielemans (80. Maatsen); Rogers, McGinn (80. Onana), Ramsey (59. Asensio); Rashford (79. Watkins).

Comments: Cautions: 17. Cash.