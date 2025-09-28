Lamine Yamal (left) and Robert Lewandowski celebrate the win against Real Sociedad and the lead in the table Keystone

FC Barcelona are the new leaders in La Liga. After a 2:1 win against Real Sociedad in round 7, the champions are one point ahead of Real Madrid.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The injury-plagued Barça turned around a deficit at the Olympic Stadium - the planned return to the Camp Nou was delayed once again - with goals from Jules Koundé (43') and Robert Lewandowski (59'). No fewer than six potential regulars were out injured for the home team, including new number one Joan Garcia.

The Catalans, coached by German Hansi Flick, took advantage of their arch-enemy Real Madrid's slip-up. The Whites were beaten 5-2 in the derby at Atlético on Saturday. It was Xabi Alonso's first defeat as coach of the Whites after seven wins in a row in all competitions.