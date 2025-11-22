  1. Residential Customers
Spain Barça win on their return to Camp Nou

SDA

22.11.2025 - 18:21

FC Barcelona celebrated an unchallenged victory in front of a not yet full crowd at the not yet completely renovated Camp Nou
FC Barcelona celebrated an unchallenged victory in front of a not yet full crowd at the not yet completely renovated Camp Nou
Keystone

FC Barcelona make a triumphant return to Camp Nou. The Catalans won 4:0 against Athletic Bilbao in the 13th round of La Liga.

Keystone-SDA

22.11.2025, 18:21

22.11.2025, 18:26

Barcelona thus closed the gap on leaders Real Madrid at least until Sunday.

Robert Lewandowski put his team ahead in the 4th minute of the first game at the stadium, which had not yet been fully renovated. Ferran Torres immediately before and Fermin Lopez immediately after the break secured the win.

It was Barça's first game at the Camp Nou for more than two and a half years. The Spanish champions' last official match at Camp Nou took place at the end of May 2023. Only 45,400 spectators were allowed into the stadium against Bilbao by order of the city. By the end of the year, it should be 62,000. Once the modernization work has been completed, the stadium will have a capacity of around 105,000.

