Defending champions FC Barcelona were held to a 1-1 away draw by Rayo Vallecano in the third round of LaLiga, and coach Hansi Flick's team were well served with the draw.
The visitors took the lead in the 40th minute through Lamine Yamal - the 18-year-old converted a penalty that was whistled harshly. However, Rayo Vallecano equalized through Fran Perez (67), who had come on as a substitute eight minutes earlier. The man of the match was Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia, which says a lot.
The fourth-placed Catalans are now two points behind leaders Real Madrid, who, like Athletic Bilbao, have maximum points after three rounds.