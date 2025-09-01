  1. Residential Customers
Spain Barça with a lucky draw

SDA

1.9.2025 - 07:26

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal (right) and Ferran Torres are visibly disappointed
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal (right) and Ferran Torres are visibly disappointed
Keystone

Defending champions FC Barcelona were held to a 1-1 away draw by Rayo Vallecano in the third round of LaLiga, and coach Hansi Flick's team were well served with the draw.

Keystone-SDA

01.09.2025, 07:26

01.09.2025, 07:29

The visitors took the lead in the 40th minute through Lamine Yamal - the 18-year-old converted a penalty that was whistled harshly. However, Rayo Vallecano equalized through Fran Perez (67), who had come on as a substitute eight minutes earlier. The man of the match was Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia, which says a lot.

The fourth-placed Catalans are now two points behind leaders Real Madrid, who, like Athletic Bilbao, have maximum points after three rounds.

