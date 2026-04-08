Dream goal and rare away win in Barcelona: Atlético's Julian Alvarez (left) celebrates with his team-mates Keystone

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain at home against Liverpool and Atlético Madrid away in Barcelona go into the second legs of the Champions League quarter-finals with a 2:0 lead.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the Spanish clash between Atlético and Barcelona, the Madrilenians recorded their first away win against the Catalans since 2006. They were well served, with almost everything going for the team of long-term coach Diego Simeone.

The minute before the break at the only partially new Camp Nou was a tough one. Barça teenager Pau Cubarsi could only prevent Atlético's coach's son Giuliano Simeone from going in alone on goal with a foul. The red card was the logical punishment, and the second followed immediately. Argentinian world champion Julian Alvarez curled the resulting free-kick into the crossbar from a good 20 meters.

Atlético very well rewarded

Despite being outnumbered, Barcelona were clearly the more active and dangerous team in the second half. They should also have been awarded a penalty for a handball by a defender when the goalkeeper took a kick. Atlético were only rarely able to make a few pinpricks. However, substitute Alexander Sörloth, who had been a pale figure in Norway's test match against Switzerland, took advantage of one such opportunity to make it 2-0 by tucking a cross into the net.

Atlético held on to their lead with more or less aplomb, partly because substitute goalkeeper Juan Musso made a very assured impression. Barcelona were increasingly running out of steam, especially Marcus Rashford, who was conspicuous in the first half. Young star Lamine Yamal also flashed his brilliance from time to time, but was unable to make a decisive impact.

After their first home defeat since moving back into the renovated Camp Nou, Barcelona will travel to Madrid next Tuesday with a big mortgage. However, they are clearly the better team in terms of play, but cannot afford to make any more mistakes.

Liverpool still in crisis

The pressure on Liverpool's master coach Arne Slot is likely to increase further after the quarter-final first leg in Paris. Last year, his team won 1-0 at PSG before being eliminated by the eventual champions on penalties in the second leg. Now they have to overturn a two-goal lead, and after their harmless performance at the Parc des Princes, you have to wonder how they are going to do it.

Désiré Doué after just ten minutes and Kwischa Kwarazchelia after just over an hour scored the two goals to give the French a deserved 2-0 win. In the end, the statistics showed an extremely meagre 0.18 expected goals for Liverpool.

Telegrams:

Paris Saint-Germain - Liverpool 2:0 (1:0)

SR Sanchez (ESP). - Goals: 12th Doué 1:0. 65th Kwarazchelia 2:0.

FC Barcelona - Atlético Madrid 0:2 (0:1)

SR Kovacs (ROU). - Goals: 45. Alvarez 0:1. 70. Sörloth 0:2. - Comment: 44. red card Cubarsi (Barcelona/emergency brake foul).