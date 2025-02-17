Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski is celebrated after scoring a penalty against Rayo Vallecano Keystone

FC Barcelona are back at the top of the Spanish league table. The Catalans won 1:0 against Rayo Vallecano.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The only goal of the game was scored by 36-year-old Robert Lewandowski. The Pole, who had already scored in the previous three games, scored his 20th goal of the season from the penalty spot.

As the two Madrid clubs Real and Atlético failed to score at the weekend, Barcelona regained first place in the table. The championship race looks exciting: arch-rivals Real are level on points with Barça, while Atlético are one point behind.