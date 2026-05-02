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Spain Barcelona close to the league title

SDA

2.5.2026 - 23:01

Robert Lewandowski (below) scored the redeeming 1:0 for Barcelona
Robert Lewandowski (below) scored the redeeming 1:0 for Barcelona
Keystone

FC Barcelona could celebrate their 29th league title as early as Sunday.

Keystone-SDA

02.05.2026, 23:01

02.05.2026, 23:04

The Catalans did the groundwork on Saturday with a 2:1 away win against Osasuna. Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres scored for Barça in the final ten minutes.

If their closest rivals Real Madrid drop points at Espanyol Barcelona on Sunday evening, the title would be out of reach for their arch-rivals. Real's stars would then have to stand in line for the new champions before the Clasico next weekend, as tradition dictates.

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