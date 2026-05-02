FC Barcelona could celebrate their 29th league title as early as Sunday. The Catalans did the groundwork on Saturday with a 2:1 away win against Osasuna. Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres scored for Barça in the final ten minutes.

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If their closest rivals Real Madrid drop points at Espanyol Barcelona on Sunday evening, the title would be out of reach for their arch-rivals. Real's stars would then have to stand in line for the new champions before the Clasico next weekend, as tradition dictates.