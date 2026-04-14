Antoine Griezmann surprised FC Barcelona with Atlético Madrid Keystone

Barcelona come close to turning things around against Atlético Madrid, but fail to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League despite winning 2:1. Liverpool are also eliminated against defending champions PSG.

Keystone-SDA SDA

FC Barcelona had announced a "remontada" after losing the home game against Atlético Madrid 2-0. And indeed, the Catalans delivered. They only needed 24 minutes to make up for the handicap from the first leg. Lamine Yamal scored after an Atlético defensive error and Ferran Torres gave coach Hansi Flick's team a 2-0 lead.

The decisive setback came before the break. Barça were taken by surprise almost out of nowhere. Atlético's Nigerian striker Ademola Lookman benefited from superb passes from Antoine Griezmann and Marcos Llorente, who single-handedly outplayed the Spanish league leaders' defense to make it 2-1 in the 31st minute.

Barcelona's attacking efforts after the break did not lead to any more goals. In the 55th minute, Ferran Torres' supposed 3:1 was disallowed for offside. The visitors suffered another setback in the final quarter of an hour when defender Eric Garcia was shown the red card for an emergency brake. Pau Cubarsi, an FC Barcelona defender, had already been sent off in the first leg.

Liverpool better, but not good enough

Liverpool put in a much better performance a week after their disgraceful display in Paris, but were beaten 2-0, as in the first leg. Especially after the break, the English side pressed hard at times to make it 1-0. In the 65th minute, they were awarded a penalty, which was rightly withdrawn after the video referee's decision.

The mood killer at Liverpool's Anfield Road was Ousmane Dembélé. The current Ballon d'Or winner scored Paris Saint-Germain's first goal after the break in the 72nd minute with a low shot from the edge of the box to put the visitors 1-0 up and also made it 2-0 in stoppage time.

Paris Saint-Germain's progress was logical throughout the 180 minutes. The defending champions should have won the first leg by more than 2-0, and PSG also had the better chances to score than Liverpool in the first half of the second leg. The French champions move on to the semi-finals against Bayern Munich or Real Madrid. Atlético Madrid will play the winner of the clash between Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon.

Telegrams:

Liverpool - Paris Saint-Germain 0:2 (0:0)

SR Mariani (ITA). - Goals: 72nd Dembélé 0:1. 91st Dembélé 0:2.

Liverpool: Mamardashvili; Frimpong (46. Gomez; 67. Ngumoha), Konaté, van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Ekitiké (31. Mohamed Salah), Mac Allister (74. Jones), Wirtz; Isak (46. Gakpo).

Paris Saint-Germain: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes (38. Hernández); João Neves, Vitinha, Zaïre-Emery (81. Beraldo); Doué (52. Barcola), Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia.

Comments: Cautions: 45 Mac Allister, 85 Konaté.

Atlético Madrid - FC Barcelona 1:2 (1:2)

Referee Turpin (FRA). - Goals: 4th Lamine Yamal 0:1. 24th Torres 0:2. 31st Lookman 1:2.

Atlético Madrid: Musso; Molina, Le Normand, Lenglet, Ruggeri; Simeone (66. Baena), Llorente, Koke (89. Cardoso), Lookman (66. González); Griezmann (76. Sørloth), Alvarez.

FC Barcelona: Joan García; Koundé, Eric García, Martín, João Cancelo (89. Araujo); Gavi (81. de Jong), Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Olmo (89. Bardghji), López (68. Rashford); Torres (68. Lewandowski).

Comments: 79th red card for Eric García (emergency brake). Cautions: 69. Gavi.