Lamine Yamal tears his hair out after missing the penalty Keystone

FC Barcelona conceded an unexpected defeat at Girona in the Spanish championship, handing the lead in the table to Real Madrid.

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal missed a penalty shortly before the end of the first half in the 2-1 defeat in the all-Catalan clash on Monday evening. Defender Pau Cubarsi then put the favorites ahead after an hour. However, Girona turned the game around with goals from Thomas Lemar (62') and Fran Beltran (87').

Real are now two points ahead of Barcelona, who suffered their fourth defeat of the season at their neighbors in twelfth place. It was the second defeat in a row for coach Hansi Flick's team after the 4-0 defeat in the Cup semi-final against Atletico Madrid.