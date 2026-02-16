  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Spain Barcelona concede a surprising defeat

SDA

16.2.2026 - 23:22

Lamine Yamal tears his hair out after missing the penalty
Lamine Yamal tears his hair out after missing the penalty
Keystone

FC Barcelona conceded an unexpected defeat at Girona in the Spanish championship, handing the lead in the table to Real Madrid.

Keystone-SDA

16.02.2026, 23:22

16.02.2026, 23:24

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal missed a penalty shortly before the end of the first half in the 2-1 defeat in the all-Catalan clash on Monday evening. Defender Pau Cubarsi then put the favorites ahead after an hour. However, Girona turned the game around with goals from Thomas Lemar (62') and Fran Beltran (87').

Real are now two points ahead of Barcelona, who suffered their fourth defeat of the season at their neighbors in twelfth place. It was the second defeat in a row for coach Hansi Flick's team after the 4-0 defeat in the Cup semi-final against Atletico Madrid.

More from the department

Ski Freestyle. Mathilde Gremaud gives up in Big Air

Ski FreestyleMathilde Gremaud gives up in Big Air

Return to the Super League. National defender Omeragic joins FC Basel

Return to the Super LeagueNational defender Omeragic joins FC Basel

Alpine skiing. Meillard second after first slalom run - McGrath clearly in the lead

Alpine skiingMeillard second after first slalom run - McGrath clearly in the lead