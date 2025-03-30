  1. Residential Customers
Spain Barcelona three points ahead again

SDA

30.3.2025 - 19:15

Robert Lewandowski tops the scoring charts in the Spanish championship
Keystone

FC Barcelona keep Real Madrid at bay in the 29th round of La Liga. One day after the Madrilenians won 3:2 at Leganes, the Catalans beat Girona 4:1 at home.

Keystone-SDA

30.03.2025, 19:39

Barça's lead over Real Madrid remains at three points. In addition, coach Hansi Flick's team have the advantage of the head-to-head tie. Barcelona won the first Clasico of the season in La Liga 4-0 away from home, a handicap that Real will hardly be able to make up for in the second leg clash on May 11.

In addition to the championship race, Barcelona and Real Madrid are also battling it out for the top scorer. Here, too, the Blaugranas are currently ahead: Robert Lewandowski's two goals against Girona were a response to Kylian Mbappé's brace the previous day. The Pole remains two goals ahead of the Frenchman with 25 goals.

