Lamine Yamal also wants to score against Atlético Keystone

FC Barcelona are fighting from the back against Atlético in Madrid to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League, while PSG are defending their 2-0 lead against Liverpool away from home.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Barcelona face one of their toughest tasks of the season on Tuesday evening. After losing 2-0 in the first leg, coach Hansi Flick's team will have to recover at least two goals at Atlético Madrid in the Estadio Metropolitano to keep their hopes alive. Nevertheless, the German is convinced that his team can turn things around. The key, he says, is to impose their own brand of football and make consistent use of the available opportunities.

The starting position is clear: Barcelona need a near-perfect performance against a team that has stood for defensive stability and tactical discipline under Diego Simeone for years. The Madrilenians had already played to their strengths in the first leg, also helped by an early red card against Barcelona. Atlético also proved to be an unpleasant opponent for the Catalans in the cup recently.

Clearly ahead in the championship

Nevertheless, Barcelona arrive with a tailwind from the championship. The clear derby victory against Espanyol increased their lead over Real Madrid, and the successful defense of the title appears to be within reach. On Tuesday, however, the focus will be exclusively on the top flight, where the club has been waiting in vain for another title since its triumph more than a decade ago.

In terms of personnel, Barcelona can draw almost from the full. The return of Dutch midfield engine Frenkie de Jong opens up new possibilities. Only the suspended Pau Cubarsi is missing. And the team around young star Lamine Yamal showed again at the weekend that the offense works. They have already scored 84 goals in the championship and 30 in the Champions League.

Two-goal cushion

The starting position for Paris Saint-Germain is much more comfortable. After a 2-0 win in the first leg, Luis Enrique's team travel to Liverpool FC with a cushion. However, the task at Anfield Road is considered one of the most demanding in European football.

PSG have stabilized impressively in recent weeks and gained confidence with dominant performances. The team has been particularly variable and dangerous in attack. Nevertheless, there was still a feeling of a missed opportunity after the first leg, as the Parisians were unable to convert their superiority into an even clearer result.

Players such as Ousmane Dembélé and Warren Zaïre Emery spoke openly about the fact that more would have been possible. A composed performance in the second leg will now be all the more important.

Liverpool, on the other hand, will be relying on the special atmosphere in their own stadium. After their recent win against Fulham in the league, the team will go into the game with renewed confidence. Mohamed Salah in particular could become a decisive factor after being rested in the first leg.