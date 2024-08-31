Barcelona's Raphinha shows how many goals he scored against Valladolid Keystone

FC Barcelona have four wins after four rounds. The Catalans, who will host YB in the Champions League on October 1, defeated Real Valladolid 7:0.

Led by the strong Raphinha, Barça played the visitors' defense dizzy with the Swiss Eray Cömert. The 27-year-old Brazilian, who had not scored in the first three rounds, opened the scoring in the 20th minute and added two more goals in the second half. In between, Robert Lewandowski and Jules Koundé had given their side a deserved 3:0 lead at the break.

Dani Olmo, who scored his second goal in his second appearance for Barcelona, and substitute Ferran Torres ensured the final score in the closing stages. The team, newly coached by Hansi Flick, had previously won three consecutive matches 2-1.

