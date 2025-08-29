  1. Residential Customers
Europa League Basel and YB both against Stuttgart, Aston Villa and Lyon

SDA

29.8.2025 - 13:49

The draw for the Europa League matches in the league phase in Monte Carlo will be attended by Jürgen Klinsmann (2nd from left), among others
Keystone

Basel and Young Boys know their opponents in the league phase of the Europa League. Both face Aston Villa and Stuttgart, among others, who YB already know.

Keystone-SDA

29.08.2025, 13:49

29.08.2025, 13:59

FC Basel will welcome two attractive opponents to St. Jakob Park in the league phase of the Europa League: VfB Stuttgart and Aston Villa. The Swiss champions were also drawn against SC Freiburg, Olympique Lyon, Salzburg, Viktoria Pilsen, Steaua Bucharest and KRC Genk in Monaco on Friday.

As in the previous year, Young Boys will also face Aston Villa and Stuttgart. Bern's other opponents are Lille, also Olympique Lyon and Steaua Bucharest, PAOK Saloniki, Ludogorez Rasgrad and Panathinaikos Athens.

The first round will take place on September 24/25. UEFA will announce the exact schedule by Sunday evening at the latest.

