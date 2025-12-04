Bénie Traoré is the match-winner for FC Basel with two goals Keystone

FC Basel are through to the quarter-finals of the Swiss Cup. The defending champions struggled at times against Grand-Saconnex from the Promotion League, but ultimately won 3:1.

Keystone-SDA SDA

There will have been those who thought FC Basel would suffer a super-GAU in the form of an elimination against Grand-Saconnex from the Promotion League in the last 16 of the Swiss Cup. Ludovic Magnin's team had appeared too insecure in recent weeks, the results were too unsatisfactory and, above all, the attacking players seemed too inhibited, rarely rewarding themselves with goals despite numerous chances.

However, the fans at St. Jakob Park, where the game was played due to the swap of home rights, did not have to wait long for goals. Bénie Traoré scored after just six minutes when he finished off a fine pass from Metinho with a shot into the far corner of the goal.

But just like that: This FC Basel is currently a fragile entity that is not brimming with self-confidence - so it can also be put in a predicament by an opponent from the third-highest Swiss league. Less than three minutes after scoring the opening goal, the Geneva side from Grand-Saconnex ventured on the offensive. With courage and a little bit of luck, they played their way to Mirko Salvi's goal - and Jules Matuvunu slotted home.

It could have been a harbinger of a black evening from Basel's point of view - but FCB's two wingers had something against it: Philip Otele (58') and Traoré (68'), without the rested captain Xherdan Shaqiri, ensured the decision in favour of the home favourites, who did no more than do their duty on this evening.

Telegrams

Grand-Saconnex (PL) - Basel 1:3 (1:1)

St. Jakob Park, Basel - SR Piccolo. - Goals: 6th Traoré 0:1. 9th Matuvunu 1:1. 58th Otele 1:2. 68th Traoré 1:3.