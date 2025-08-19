Xherdan Shaqiri ahead of the play-off first leg against Copenhagen Keystone

Xherdan Shaqiri has already crowned his return to FC Basel with the double. Now he wants to build on his old international successes and experience another magical Champions League night.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It has been over 13 years since Xherdan Shaqiri made his last Champions League appearance with FC Basel. After a sensational 1-0 home win, his team went down 7-0 in the round of 16 second leg against Bayern Munich. As it was already clear at this point that Shaqiri would be playing for Munich from the following season, he was given a friendly farewell in the stadium: "Goodbye, boy, see you soon," said the announcer as he was substituted.

A year later, Shaqiri was able to lift the most important trophy in European football. And again in 2019 with Liverpool. As a two-time winner, the 33-year-old knows the competition better than any of his team-mates. "The anthem still triggers a lot of emotions for me," said Shaqiri at the press conference ahead of the play-off clash against Copenhagen. And: "I came back to Basel with the clear goal of experiencing such magical nights at the Joggeli again."

However, the Danish double winners stand in the way of Shaqiri's dream. Unlike FCB, Copenhagen have played regularly in Europe in recent years. Shaqiri therefore sees the Danes as the favorites. "But we know our qualities," the Basel player immediately adds. "I think the details will decide."

Former team-mate contacted

In order to be as well prepared as possible, Shaqiri has contacted his former team-mate from his Chicago days, among others. Tobias Salquist now plays for Nordsjaelland, who faced Copenhagen last Friday. Salquist, of all people, was sent off with a red card and his team lost 1:3. Nevertheless, he was able to give him a tip or two, Shaqiri says with a grin.

In any case, the Basel team prepared intensively for their opponents. "We briefly introduced every single player," says coach Ludovic Magnin. The coach is expecting an opponent who will not play the "typical Nordic" football that Magnin experienced during his playing days. In other words, less high balls and more of a neat break-up play. Magnin describes former FCB player Mohamed Elyounoussi as "the equivalent of Shaq".

Magnin has also been particularly impressed by the solid defense. Copenhagen have not conceded a goal in six of their nine games so far this season. This makes it all the more bitter that Bénie Traoré, one of Basel's attackers, is out injured for the first leg.

Only 23,000 tickets sold

The fact that FC Basel play at home first could be a disadvantage. Copenhagen have proved to be a force at their home stadium so far. After a 0-0 draw in Malmö, their last qualifying opponents were dispatched 5-0 at home. It would therefore be important to start the away trip with a cushion. Magnin says that his team will not be calculating at home in St. Jakob-Park, but will play to win. "We want to get the fans going and create an electrifying atmosphere."

The Champions League fever does not yet seem to have fully arrived among the Basel fans. By Tuesday evening, only just over 23,000 tickets had been sold. Magnin and Shaqiri hope that a few more spontaneous fans will join them by Wednesday evening.