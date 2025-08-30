Junior Zé (left) celebrates after scoring his first goal for the FC Basel first team Keystone

Basel copes well with the defeat in the Champions League play-off against Copenhagen. The champions win the Saturday evening match of the 5th Super League round in Sion 1:0.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Junior Zé scored for the first time in his 15th competitive match for FCB, and his debut goal was not only worth seeing, but also valuable. In the 14th minute, the 19-year-old Swiss U21 international finished off a feed from Xherdan Shaqiri with a perfect cross and a powerful volley under the crossbar.

The 1:0 in front of 13,500 spectators at the Tourbillon was also the winning goal in the match between the previously unbeaten hosts, who were two weeks without a game, and FCB, who passed the character test in Valais with flying colors three days after missing out on the Champions League and the 3:1 defeat in the last league game in Lugano.

Basel's first away win of the season at the third attempt was well deserved. Coach Ludovic Magnin's team controlled the action for long stretches in a lively game that was, by Basel standards, lacking in chances and allowed little at the back. Shortly before the break, Rilind Nivokazi missed the target after a cross from Nias Hefti, and Benjamin Kololli tested Marwin Hitz with one of his free-kicks early on in the game. In stoppage time, Hitz also saved from Théo Bouchlarhem.

The only downer from Basel's point of view before the international break: Léo Leroy picked up his fourth caution in the fifth league game of the season and is suspended for the next match on September 13 in Thun.

Telegram:

Sion - Basel 0:1 (0:1)

13'500 spectators. - SR Wolfensberger. - Goal: 14th Junior Zé (Shaqiri) 0:1.

Sion: Racioppi; Lavanchy, Sow, Kronig, Hefti; Chouaref (75. Diack), Kabacalman (67. Chipperfield), Baltazar Costa, Lukembila (68. Bouchlarhem); Nivokazi (75. Boteli), Kololli (67. Berdayes).

Basel: Hitz; Tsunemoto, Barisic, Vouilloz, Schmid (62. Cissé); Metinho, Leroy; Shaqiri (72. Soticek), Koindredi (87. Otele), Junior Zé (87. Bacanin); Ajeti (62. Broschinski).

Remarks: Cautions: 23rd Leroy (suspended for next match), 31st Schmid, 42nd Lukembila, 66th Chouaref, 77th Kronig, 87th Bouchlarhem.