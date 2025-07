Striker Djordje Jovanovic is loaned out by Basel to Maccabi Haifa Keystone

FC Basel are again sending Djordje Jovanovic on loan for the coming season. The Serbian striker is joining the Israeli club Maccabi Haifa, as the Super League club announced.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Last season, when Basel won the double, Jovanovic played for Partizan Belgrade and scored six goals in 19 league games. He scored twice in the same number of league appearances for FCB.

Maccabi has an option to buy.