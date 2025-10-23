Xherdan Shaqiri struggled haplessly in Lyon Keystone

After the 2:0 coup at home against VfB Stuttgart, FC Basel also lost their second away game in the Europa League league phase. They lost 2-0 in Lyon.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After three wins in a row in all competitions with a goal difference of 8:0, there was no sign of self-confidence at Basel. After missing two half-chances, Lyon took the lead in the 3rd minute. The goal was more than annoying from FCB's point of view, as goalkeeper Marwin Hitz initiated it with a risky pass to Metinho on the edge of the penalty area. Mathys de Carvalho then got hold of the ball and passed it to Corentin Tolisso, 2018 world champion with France, who had no problem putting the hosts ahead. In the 90th minute, Afonso Moreira made it 2:0 for the French side.

Although Lyon's third clean sheet in the current league phase of the Europa League was a good result, the fifth-placed team in Ligue 1 was anything but overpowering. Overall, however, Basel did not produce enough. In the 12th minute, a shot by Basel striker Albian Ajeti from a good position was blocked in the penalty area. In the 26th minute, Xherdan Shaqiri failed to beat Lyon goalkeeper Dominik Greif from distance. That was it for the visitors in the first half. In the 70th minute, the completely free-standing Léo Leroy missed the best chance of the game for coach Ludovic Magnin's team after a wonderful lob from Shaqiri into the penalty area. However, Leroy's direct shot was too central and Greif had no problem saving the ball.

Shaqiri not only showed his class at his former club - he played 16 games for Lyon from August 2021 to February 2022 - from time to time, he was also lucky not to be sent off in first-half stoppage time after an assault. He was substituted in the 84th minute.

Basel's next opponent in the Europa League will be FCSB Bucharest on November 6 in front of a home crowd. A second win is then a must.