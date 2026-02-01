Thun prevails 2:1 against Basel Keystone

Leaders Thun were not to be stopped by defending champions Basel. Coach Mauro Lustrinelli's team won 2-1 away from home thanks to 100% efficiency.

It was clear that the new Basel coach Stephan Lichtsteiner was facing a major challenge in view of three important games at the start of his tenure at FCB. After Thursday's 1-0 defeat against Viktoria Pilsen in the Europa League, which was tantamount to elimination, he now also lost his debut in the Super League, although his team showed an improvement on the first game under his leadership.

Basel were without their suspended top scorer Xherdan Shaqiri and were the more active team, but were unable to do more than equalize through Dominik Schmid (57'). The lack of chances had already been a major problem under the sacked Ludovic Magnin. In addition, the home weakness continued: four points is the meagre haul from the last six home games. As a result, the successful defense of the title has become a distant prospect; instead of closing the gap to the Bernese Oberland side to seven points, it has grown to 13 points.

Thun performed in the style of future champions in Basel. Their "expected goals" value was only 0.59 - Basel's was 1.89 - yet they celebrated their ninth victory in the eleventh away game of the season by successfully converting both shots on goal. The Bernese Oberland side's current confidence was particularly evident at 1-0 (15'). Leonardo Bertone hammered the ball with conviction from outside the penalty area into the Basel goal, where Mirko Salvi replaced the injured Marvin Hitz. In the 80th minute, Valmir Matoshi did not miss the chance in the penalty area after Basel defender Nicolas Vouilloz had unfortunately headed the ball into the middle.

Basel have little time to recover from their next low blow. On Wednesday, they face St. Gallen away in the quarter-finals of the Cup. If they lose there too, it will probably be a title-less season.

Telegram:

Basel - Thun 1:2 (0:1)

26'374 spectators. - SR Wolfensberger. - Goals: 15 Bertone 0:1. 57 Schmid (Vouilloz) 1:1. 80 Matoshi 1:2.

Basel: Salvi; Vouilloz, Daniliuc, Adjetey, Schmid; Bacanin (85. Soticek), Kacuri (73. Koindredi), Leroy; Traoré (85. Agbonifo), Ajeti (73. Koloto), Duranville (62. Salah).

Thun: Steffen (67. Spycher); Fehr (85. Franke), Montolio, Bamert, Bürki; Meichtry (59. Matoshi), Bertone, Käit, Imeri (59. Roth); Labeau, Rastoder (85. Dähler).

Remarks: Cautions: 28 Meichtry, 49 Fehr, 94 Leroy.