Basel only draw first leg of play-off tie - Gallery Basel captain Xherdan Shaqiri kisses the ball before scoring from the penalty spot for a 1-0 lead Image: Keystone The visitors from Denmark equalize shortly before the break to make it 1:1 Image: Keystone In the 82nd minute, Basel defender Jonas Adjetey is sent off early after receiving his second yellow card. He will be suspended for FCB's second leg next Tuesday Image: Keystone FCB coach Ludovic Magnin has to come up with something for the second leg in the Danish capital Image: Keystone A magical Champions League run-in is what FCB are hoping for this fall. The Muttenzer curve with a great choreo Image: Keystone Basel only draw first leg of play-off tie - Gallery Basel captain Xherdan Shaqiri kisses the ball before scoring from the penalty spot for a 1-0 lead Image: Keystone The visitors from Denmark equalize shortly before the break to make it 1:1 Image: Keystone In the 82nd minute, Basel defender Jonas Adjetey is sent off early after receiving his second yellow card. He will be suspended for FCB's second leg next Tuesday Image: Keystone FCB coach Ludovic Magnin has to come up with something for the second leg in the Danish capital Image: Keystone A magical Champions League run-in is what FCB are hoping for this fall. The Muttenzer curve with a great choreo Image: Keystone

FC Basel face a difficult away leg in the Champions League play-off. The home game against FC Copenhagen ends in a 1-1 draw.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Ludovic Magnin had called for a win in the home game. The FC Basel coach knew exactly how difficult it would be to travel to Copenhagen without a cushion. A fear that has now come true: Basel need a win away from home to fulfill their dream of reaching the top flight.

Things had initially looked promising. True to the motto of the fan choreography ("Gömmer uffs Ganze!"), Basel came out boldly and offensively from the kick-off, scoring their first dangerous goal after just over three minutes and putting their stamp on the game.

Early jubilation, then a setback

Then a corner kick, a long ball towards Albian Ajeti, a hold - and a whistle. As usual, it was Xherdan Shaqiri who placed the ball on the penalty spot. And as usual, the Basel player was celebrated by his teammates shortly afterwards. Everything went according to plan. For a good 30 minutes, FCB showed the European Cup face that was reminiscent of the times when many a top international team was surprised at St. Jakob-Park.

However, the current team still lacks the composure needed on the international stage. This was evident towards the end of the first half when Jonas Adjetey lost the ball in the build-up and Copenhagen were awarded a free-kick and then a corner kick. After a short run, another long ball to the second post followed. Marwin Hitz underestimated the cross and Gabriel Pereira headed in the equalizer.

After all, the low blow in the third minute of stoppage time had not unsettled the home team in the long term. Basel continued to create chances in the second half and were more present in attack than the visitors. However, the team did not look solid defensively until the end.

Under pressure in the second leg

In the 82nd minute, Adjetey held back his opponent and saw yellow for the second time. From then on, FCB had to stop their attacking efforts and save the draw over time. The worst-case scenario briefly seemed to materialize when Andreas Cornelius scored in the 87th minute to make it 2:1 for Copenhagen. But the video referee saved Basel by recognizing an offside.

Because the championship clash with YB has been brought forward, Basel now have a week to prepare for the second leg. Copenhagen, on the other hand, will play a home league match against Odense on Saturday. Next Wednesday, at the famous Parken Stadium, it will be a question of who the Champions League stars will shine for this season.

Telegram

Basel - Copenhagen 1:1 (1:1)

St. Jakob-Park, Basel. - 25'847 spectators. - SR Taylor (ENG). - Goals: 14 Shaqiri (penalty) 1:0. 45 Pereira 1:1.

Basel: Hitz; Tsunemoto, Barisic, Adjetey, Schmid; Metinho, Leroy (84. Vouilloz); Soticek (77. Koindredi), Shaqiri, Otele; Ajeti (68. Broschinski).

Copenhagen: Kotarski; Huescas, Pereira, Hatzidiakos, Lopez; Larsson (70. Mattsson), Lerager, Clem (83. Claesson), Robert (64. Moukoko); Elyounoussi; Cornelius.

Remarks: 82nd yellow-red card Adjetey. Cautions: 12th Huescas, 28th Tsunemoto, 43rd Adjetey, 45th Leroy, 53rd Lerager, 62nd Larsson, 90th Barisic.