Mirko Salvi saves FCB with three saved penalties against Etoile Carouge

FC Basel is through to the third round of the Swiss Cup. However, the defending champions had an extremely difficult time against Etoile Carouge and only succeeded in the penalty shoot-out.

When FC Basel play at the Stade de la Fontenette not far from the Arve, a tributary of the Rhone, they obviously find it difficult. Last year, FCB were already allowed to travel to the Geneva agglomeration - and only narrowly avoided elimination on the plastic turf. The underdogs were in front until the 83rd minute before the Basel side turned things around late on with three goals in the closing stages.

This time, the clock had run down even further than the 3,000 or so local fans in the stadium had dared to believe that this time it might be enough to cause a sensation against the big visitors from the Super League. Luc Essiena Avang had given Pedro Nogueira's team the lead with a well-placed shot five minutes before the break. And after Xherdan Shaqiri, who had come on as a substitute shortly beforehand, failed to beat Signori Antonio with his foul penalty after just over an hour, Fortuna really did seem to be a Geneva player that evening.

But as the 93rd minute dawned, a young Swede who had only recently moved to the Rhine made his appearance. Jeremy Agbonifo, on loan from Ligue 1 side Lens, rescued Basel in extra time, so it seemed only a matter of time before the favorites could finally pull their heads out of the noose. Especially after Carouge's goalscorer Essiena Avang was sent off for knocking the ball away and given a second caution and Junior Zé put Ludovic Magnin's side in front (97').

Carouge's fight goes unrewarded

However, Carouge rallied once more and when Ousseynou Sène beat Basel's substitute keeper Mirko Salvi with a spectacular desperate volley, hopes of a sensation were finally restored. But it was the same Salvi who would ultimately become the hero in the nail-biting game from the spot. While all of FCB's scorers, with the exception of Agbonifo, scored, Salvi saved three attempts from Carouge, who, after a great fight, once again became the winner of hearts for many.

Basel will perhaps remember this game in the province and interpret it as a good omen. After last year's gnarl against Geneva, they finally secured their 14th cup win on the way to the double.