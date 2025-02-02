Basel's Kevin Carlos scored the only goal at the Letzigrund Keystone

FC Basel beat FC Zurich 1-0 in the classic away game in the 21st round of the Super League and reduced the gap on leaders Lugano to one point.

Kevin Carlos scored the winner for FCB in the 36th minute with a header from a free kick by Xherdan Shaqiri. Three minutes earlier, Zurich attacker Mounir Chouiar had failed to beat Marwin Hitz with a weakly taken penalty. It was Basel's first win against FCZ since August 28, 2022.

Luzern consolidated 3rd place in the table with a 2-0 home win against St. Gallen, two points behind Lugano. The goals for the hosts were scored by Adrian Grbic (41) and Tyron Owusu (85). The team from eastern Switzerland had previously gone four consecutive league games unbeaten.

In the basement duel between Yverdon and Winterthur, the Vaud side won 3-0 at home. In doing so, they knocked Grasshoppers off 10th place and extended their lead over last-placed Zurich to seven points. It was Yverdon's first win under new coach Paolo Tramezzani. Uli Forte must continue to wait for this at Winterthur.

Results and standings:

21st round. Saturday: Lugano - Sion 3:2 (1:1). Lausanne-Sport - Young Boys 1:2 (0:2). Servette - Grasshoppers 1:1 (0:0). - Sunday: Lucerne - St. Gallen 2:0 (1:0). Yverdon - Winterthur 3:0 (1:0). Zurich - Basel 0:1 (0:1).

Ranking: 1. Lugano 21/38 (38:30). 2. Basel 21/37 (47:22). 3. Lucerne 21/36 (38:31). 4. Servette 21/32 (31:29). 5. Lausanne-Sport 21/31 (34:27). 6. Zurich 21/30 (26:29). 7. St. Gallen 21/29 (33:28). 8. Young Boys 21/28 (27:30). 9. Sion 21/26 (28:29). 10. Yverdon 21/21 (19:29). 11. Grasshoppers 21/20 (19:28). 12. Winterthur 21/14 (18:46).