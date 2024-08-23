Following the signing of Xherdan Shaqiri, FC Basel is continuing to strengthen its attack.

SDA

The 13-time Swiss champions have signed Spaniard Kevin Carlos from league rivals Yverdon on a four-year deal, as announced in a press release. This was FCB's reaction to the departure of Thierno Barry to Villarreal.

The 23-year-old Carlos joined the Vaud club in the summer of 2023 from Huesca in the Spanish Segunda Division and impressed last season with 14 goals and four assists in 35 league games. No one scored more goals in the Super League in 2023/24. Now the courted Carlos is taking the next step. He will not yet feature against former club Yverdon on Sunday.

"He is a physically enormously strong and brawny striker who is also extremely dangerous from set pieces. Kevin will complement our offense perfectly with his profile," Basel sporting director Daniel Stucki was quoted as saying in a press release.

SDA