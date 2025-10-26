Basel goalkeeper Marwin Hitz had to make five saves Keystone

Basel missed out on catching up with the top two in the Super League. The champions lost 5-1 at Lausanne and are now four points behind Thun and just one point ahead of YB, who won 3-2 at FCZ.

Keystone-SDA SDA

FC Basel's heaviest defeat of the season came in the first 35 minutes. Lausanne-Sport, who had already outclassed Young Boys at home three weeks ago, scored through Théo Bair (6th and 35th) and Olivier Custodio to take an early 3-0 lead.

Young Boys closed the gap on FC Basel in the table. They won at FC Zurich, who were coached by Dennis Hediger for the first time, with goals from Joël Monteiro, Sergio Cordova and Christian Fassnacht. FCZ, who led 2:1 at one stage, missed a penalty in stoppage time.

Servette beat FC Lugano 2:1 in Sunday's third game, with Florian Ayé scoring two goals, including the 2:1 in the 82nd minute, to win the match for Geneva.

Top duo Thun and St. Gallen won their matches on Saturday. The Bernese side won 1-0 at Sion, while St. Gallen beat GC 5-0 at home. FC Winterthur remain bottom of the table, drawing 2-2 with Luzern in their first match since the return of coach Patrick Rahmen.

Results and table:

Saturday: Sion - Thun 0:1 (0:1). St. Gallen - Grasshoppers 5:0 (3:0). Winterthur - Luzern 2:2 (2:0). - Sunday: Zurich - Young Boys 2:3 (2:1). Lausanne-Sport - Basel 5:1 (3:0). Servette - Lugano 2:1 (1:1).

1. Thun 10/22 (20:13). 2. St. Gallen 10/21 (23:10). 3. Basel 10/18 (20:15). 4. Young Boys 10/17 (18:19). 5. Sion 10/15 (14:11). 6. Lucerne 10/14 (18:17). 7. Lugano 10/13 (14:17). 8. Zurich 10/13 (15:19). 9. Lausanne-Sport 10/12 (20:15). 10. Servette 10/11 (15:19). 11. Grasshoppers 10/9 (14:18). 12. Winterthur 10/3 (12:30).