Basel captain Xherdan Shaqiri impressed once again Keystone

Defending champions Basel lived up to their role as favourites against bottom-placed Winterthur and won 3-0 in front of their home crowd. All three goals were scored before the break.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Basel took the lead as early as the 4th minute with a slightly deflected shot from Léo Leroy. Nishan Burkart almost equalized six minutes later after a fine move - FCB goalkeeper Marwin Hitz deflected his shot onto the post. However, Winterthur were extremely vulnerable in defense, especially in the first half.

The low point was the 0:3 (33'). After a short corner kick, all the visitors' players turned towards the ball, allowing defender Flavius Daniliuc to score his first goal in his fifth competitive match for FCB with a header from close range and completely unchallenged. The cross came from Xherdan Shaqiri, who had scored from the penalty spot three minutes earlier to make it 2-0. Shaqiri now has five goals and five assists in the current championship, making him number one in the scoring charts.

Winterthur were well served with the result. The clearly superior Basel side scored through Philip Otele (32') and Marin Soticek (67'). FCB thus remain the only team against whom Winterthur are winless in the top division since it was called the Super League, which has been the case since the 2003/04 season.

While Basel celebrated their fourth win in the last five league games, Winterthur coach Uli Forte will have to come up with something, especially in defense. His still winless team has conceded no fewer than 28 goals after nine games.

Telegram

Basel - Winterthur 3:0 (3:0)

25,500 spectators. - SR Schnyder. - Goals: 4. Leroy 1:0. 30. Shaqiri (penalty) 2:0. 33. Daniliuc (Shaqiri) 3:0.

Basel: Hitz; Vouilloz, Adjetey, Daniliuc, Schmid (64. Cissé); Metinho (63. Koindredi), Leroy; Soticek, Shaqiri (73. Traoré), Otele (64. Salah); Ajeti (80. Broschinski).

Winterthur: Kapino; Martins, Arnold (21. Sahitaj), Citherlet, Diaby; Cueni; Dansoko (82. Beyer), Kasami (63. Golliard), Jankewitz (63. Durrer); Hunziker, Burkart (63. Momoh).

Remarks: Cautions: 16th Otele, 29th Citherlet, 47th Jankewitz, 49th Martins, 56th Sahitaj.