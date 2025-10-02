Once again a magical evening for Basel in the European Cup: magic foot and FCB captain Xherdan Shaqiri Keystone

FC Basel pulled off a coup in the league phase of the Europa League. The Swiss champions beat Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart 2:0 in front of their home crowd.

Eight days after the 2-1 defeat at FC Freiburg, who also play in the Bundesliga, Basel were ready from the start after a great choreography by the fans. Albian Ajeti put the hosts ahead in the 3rd minute. The 28-year-old striker, who has fought his way back after a difficult period, initiated the goal himself by winning the ball. Although Basel briefly lost the ball again, Ajeti put his body to good use after a careless back pass from Lorenz Assignon and gave Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nübel no chance with a low shot. In the 84th minute, Moritz Broschinski, who had come on as a substitute 13 minutes earlier, made it 2:0 with a header. However, Xherdan Shaqiri's shot or cross would have gone into the goal.

Ajeti almost had a second chance to celebrate in first-half stoppage time. This time, however, his shot from the edge of the box narrowly missed the target. A second goal for FCB in the first half would have been well deserved. In the 18th minute, Jeremy Agbonifo missed the post. Earlier, Shaqiri had passed the ball superbly to Philip Otele, who crossed to Agbonifo. In stoppage time before the break, Leo Leroy and Shaqiri missed two more good chances for the home team.

However, Stuttgart also had two top chances in the first half. After 26 minutes, Ermedin Demirovic headed over the bar from a completely free position. Ten minutes later, the former St. Gallen player was denied a penalty by Basel keeper Marwin Hitz, who also made some other top saves, for example in the 58th minute when he made a miraculous save from a header from close range by Chema Andrés.

Little came from FCB in the second half. But the charges of coach Ludovic Magnin, who had won the German championship with Stuttgart in 2007, which is why it was a special match for him, fought passionately and earned the necessary luck against a team that had traveled to Basel full of confidence after three wins in a row. Basel fans were treated to another magical night in a European competition.

FCB's next opponent in the Europa League will be Ligue 1 runners-up Olympique Lyon away from home on October 23.

Telegram:

Basel - Stuttgart 2:0 (1:0)

33'650 spectators. - SR Massa (ITA). - Goals: 3. Ajeti 1:0. 84. Broschinski 2:0.

Basel: Hitz; Vouilloz, Daniliuc, Adjetey, Schmid; Koindredi (71. Bacanin), Leroy; Agbonifo (61. Salah/90. Barisic), Shaqiri, Otele (71. Soticek); Ajeti (71. Broschinski).

Stuttgart: Nübel; Assignon (91. Vagnoman), Jaquez, Hendriks, Mittelstädt; Andrés (69. El Khannouss), Stiller; Bouanani (79. Jovanovic), Tomas, Leweling (69. Führich); Demirovic.

Remarks: Basel without Tsunemoto, van Breemen, Traoré (all injured) and Metinho (sick). Stuttgart without Stergiou (injured/not registered for Europa League). 36th Hitz saves penalty from Demirovic. 18. post shot by Agbonifo. Cautions: 30 Ajeti, 69 Schmid, 78 Salah.