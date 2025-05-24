Basel ends the Super League season in style Keystone

FC Basel celebrates its championship title with a 4-0 home win to round off the Super League season. Servette secured second place ahead of YB and Lugano.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In addition to the trophy presentation at St. Jakob-Park, the final matchday of the Championship Group was also about the allocation of the European Cup places. FC Luzern could have moved into the top four with a win in Basel. However, the Central Swiss side quickly slipped to their fifth defeat in a row. Albian Ajeti, whose contract extension was announced before the match, and Philip Otele, whose loan contract expires at the end of June, scored in the first 40 minutes to give Basel a 2-0 lead.

In addition to the goals, the substitution of Taulant Xhaka in the 34th minute was another highlight of the first half. The Basel identification figure ended his career after over 400 games for FCB. After the break, Anton Kade and Bénie Traoré scored the other goals. Xherdan Shaqiri scored his 39th and 40th goals of the season with two assists. For Luzern, the season, which seemed so promising at first, ended with a clear defeat and no international business.

Six goals in Geneva

The best European Cup place behind champions Basel was secured by Servette, who drew 3-3 with Lausanne-Sport. Geneva finished second in a Super League season for the second time since 2023 and will be rewarded with the opportunity to play in the Champions League phase. However, the path there is extremely steep with three qualifying rounds to go in late summer.

The long-distance battle with Young Boys for second place was nerve-wracking for Servette, as Lausanne-Sport equalized three times. Miroslav Stevanovic's 1-0 after half an hour, his 14th goal of the season, was cancelled out by Souleymane N'Diaye (55'), Karol Letica's own goal less than five minutes after making it 1-1 was answered by Teddy Okou (63'), and finally Fabricio Oviedo made it 3-3 in stoppage time, five minutes after Servette's Alioune Ndoye had made it 3-2.

YB only with a draw

Servette couldn't care less about the back and forth in their own stadium. Looking ahead to Lugano, where the Young Boys would have needed a win to achieve the 2nd place that coach Giorgio Contini had recently set as their goal for the season, was somewhat reassuring for Servette. The Bernese fell behind shortly after the break with a goal from Georgios Koutsias and then only managed to equalize through Jaouen Hadjam. The 1:1 was not enough to displace Servette from 2nd place.

Lugano will play in the European Cup qualifiers next season despite their poor last few months. Lausanne-Sport, meanwhile, must hope that Basel win the cup final against Biel in order to advance to the European Cup.

Results and table:

Saturday: Basel - Luzern 4:0 (2:0). Lugano - Young Boys 1:1 (0:0). Servette - Lausanne-Sport 3:3 (1:0).

1. Basel 38/73 (91:43). 2. Servette 38/63 (64:55). 3. Young Boys 38/61 (60:49). 4. Lugano 38/54 (55:58). 5. Lausanne-Sport 38/53 (62:54). 6. Lucerne 38/52 (66:64).